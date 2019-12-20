NBA G League Winter Showcase
Grand Rapids Drive 104, Memphis Hustle 101
Memphis Hustle: Yuta Watanabe 26 points
Prep boys basketball
Center Hill 79, Memphis Ridgeway 71
Center Hill: Decorian Payton 26 points
Lake Cormorant 73, Independence 61
Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders 28 points
Northpoint Christian 74, Tunica Academy 36
Northpoint Christian: Robert Green 21 points
Pinson Valley, Alabama 64, Horn Lake 48
Prep girls basketball
Collierville St. George’s, Tenn. 79, Lewisburg 27
Olive Branch 66, Southaven 35
Lake Cormorant 43, Coldwater 20
Prep boys soccer
Lewisburg 4, Olive Branch 1
Center Hill 4, Oxford 2
Center Hill: Ivan Gonzalez 3 goals
Prep girls soccer
Lewisburg 8, Olive Branch 0
Oxford 7, Center Hill 4
Commented