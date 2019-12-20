Basketball
Credit: Ben Hershey

NBA G League Winter Showcase

Grand Rapids Drive 104, Memphis Hustle 101

Memphis Hustle: Yuta Watanabe 26 points

Prep boys basketball

Center Hill 79, Memphis Ridgeway 71

Center Hill: Decorian Payton 26 points

Lake Cormorant 73, Independence 61

Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders 28 points

Northpoint Christian 74, Tunica Academy 36

Northpoint Christian: Robert Green 21 points

Pinson Valley, Alabama 64, Horn Lake 48

Prep girls basketball

Collierville St. George’s, Tenn. 79, Lewisburg 27

Olive Branch 66, Southaven 35

Lake Cormorant 43, Coldwater 20

Prep boys soccer

Lewisburg 4, Olive Branch 1

Center Hill 4, Oxford 2

Center Hill: Ivan Gonzalez 3 goals

Prep girls soccer

Lewisburg 8, Olive Branch 0

Oxford 7, Center Hill 4