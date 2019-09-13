Prep football
Center Hill 34. Memphis Douglass 6
(Mustangs scored 27 second-half points in the victory, now 2-2 for the year.)
DeSoto Central 33, Pontotoc 14
(Jaguars led 21-7 at halftime, now 3-1 for the year.)
Hernando 26, Memphis Fairley 0
(Zach Wilcke throws to Kris Sides three times for Hernando touchdowns.)
Lake Cormorant 23, Horn Lake 17
(Gators win the Lake Bowl trophy for the first time.)
Arlington, Tenn. 16, Lewisburg 7
(Patriots fall to 1-3 for the season. Jason Hoffman ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.)
Corinth 36, Olive Branch 28
(Quistors led 14-10 at halftime.)
Millington Central, Tenn. 31, Northpoint Christian 28
(Lance Saulsberry carried for 237 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown for Northpoint.)
Southaven 32, Collierville, Tenn. 28
(Jordan Hibbler scored three times for Southaven.)
Starkville Academy 33, Magnolia Heights 26
JUCO men's soccer
Northwest Mississippi 4, East Central 3
(Joseph Haynes, Dodger Rhone and David Pizano score goals for Northwest.)
JUCO women's soccer
East Central 3, Northwest Mississippi 1
(Trinity Baynham with a career-high 15 saves for Northwest in the loss.)
