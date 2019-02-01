Boys’ basketball
Horn Lake 67, Hernando 61 (Cedrick Kitchen 16, Kareem Thompson 14 for Horn Lake. Malik Wallace 27, Kelly Smith 17 for Hernando.)
Center Hill 99, Lewisburg 57 (Kevin Henry 29, Kaeden Laws 22 for Center Hill, (24-2/4-1)
Southaven 78, DeSoto Central 46
Harding Academy 51, Northpoint Christian 41
Magnolia Heights 60, Washington School 53 (Chiefs repeat as MAIS AAAA-Division 2 North State champs.)
Girls’ basketball
Horn Lake 46, Hernando 38 (Venita Williams 10 for Horn Lake. Kendria Merriweather 11 for Hernando.)
DeSoto Central 54, Southaven 48 (OT)
Olive Branch 77, Lake Cormorant 26
Center Hill 41, Lewisburg 21
Harding Academy 50, Northpoint Christian 29
Magnolia Heights 37, Washington School 29
