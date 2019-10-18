Olive Branch 38, Southaven 14
Oxford 14, Horn Lake 10
Horn Lake: Jamario Harris scored Eagles' touchdown.
DeSoto Central 26, Hernando 7
DeSoto Central: Richard Coleman with two touchdowns scored.
Tupelo 43, Lewisburg 26
Lewisburg: Blake Speed with three touchdowns scored.
Columbus 27, Lake Cormorant 26 (OT)
Center Hill 34, Columbus New Hope 7
Pillow Academy 42, Magnolia Heights 21
Northpoint Christian - idle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.