Lake Cormorant football

Columbus quarterback Ethan Connor is wrapped up by a pair of Lake Cormorant defenders, including Brandon Fairley (2) during the 5A division game on Oct. 17.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Olive Branch 38, Southaven 14

Oxford 14, Horn Lake 10

Horn Lake: Jamario Harris scored Eagles' touchdown. 

DeSoto Central 26, Hernando 7

DeSoto Central: Richard Coleman with two touchdowns scored. 

Tupelo 43, Lewisburg 26

Lewisburg: Blake Speed with three touchdowns scored.

Columbus 27, Lake Cormorant 26 (OT)

Center Hill 34, Columbus New Hope 7

Pillow Academy 42, Magnolia Heights 21

Northpoint Christian - idle

