Prep boys basketball playoffs

MHSAA 6A division championship at Lewisburg

Olive Branch 77, Tupelo 52

Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 20 points

MHSAA 6A division championship at Hernando

Southaven 53, Oxford 49

MHSAA 5A division championship at Oxford-Lafayette

Center Hill 62, Lake Cormorant 43

MHSAA 6A division consolation at Hernando (loser eliminated)

Hernando 61, Horn Lake 58

Prep girls basketball playoffs

MHSAA 6A division championship at Lewisburg

Olive Branch 62, Tupelo 39

Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 26 points

MHSAA 6A division championship at Hernando

Hernando 58, Oxford 47

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 22 points

MHSAA 6A division consolation at Hernando (loser eliminated)

Horn Lake 46, Southaven 40

MHSAA 5A division consolation at Oxford-Lafayette (loser eliminated)

Center Hill 55, Lake Cormorant 19