Prep boys basketball playoffs
MHSAA 6A division championship at Lewisburg
Olive Branch 77, Tupelo 52
Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 20 points
MHSAA 6A division championship at Hernando
Southaven 53, Oxford 49
MHSAA 5A division championship at Oxford-Lafayette
Center Hill 62, Lake Cormorant 43
MHSAA 6A division consolation at Hernando (loser eliminated)
Hernando 61, Horn Lake 58
Prep girls basketball playoffs
MHSAA 6A division championship at Lewisburg
Olive Branch 62, Tupelo 39
Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 26 points
MHSAA 6A division championship at Hernando
Hernando 58, Oxford 47
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 22 points
MHSAA 6A division consolation at Hernando (loser eliminated)
Horn Lake 46, Southaven 40
MHSAA 5A division consolation at Oxford-Lafayette (loser eliminated)
Center Hill 55, Lake Cormorant 19
