NBA G League basketball
Raptors 905 (Raptors) 129, Memphis Hustle 118
Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 24 points
Prep boys basketball
Horn Lake 68, Southaven 46
Olive Branch 93, Lewisburg 40
Center Hill 107, Oxford Lafayette 31
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 17 points. Decorian Payton becomes third Mustang to surpass 1,000 career points.
Saltillo 58, Lake Cormorant 57 (overtime)
Oxford 65, Hernando 50
Tupelo 58, DeSoto Central 54
Prep girls basketball
Horn Lake 46, Southaven 44
Olive Branch 86, Lewisburg 15
Oxford Lafayette 81, Center Hill 33
Saltillo 57, Lake Cormorant 24
Hernando 46, Oxford 35
Hernando: Abbey Harrison, Kendria Merriweather - 10 points each
Prep boys soccer
Olive Branch 2, Hernando 1
Tupelo 3, DeSoto Central 1
Center Hill-Lake Cormorant (canceled, poor field conditions)
Prep girls soccer
Tupelo 1, DeSoto Central 0
Center Hill-Lake Cormorant (canceled, poor field conditions)
Commented