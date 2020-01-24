DJ Jeffries

Memphis Tigers' basketball freshman D.J. Jeffries of Olive Branch had his high school jersey retired during the Olive Branch-Lewisburg girls' halftime on Friday, Jan. 24. Jeffries is the first Conquistador to have his jersey retired, following girls' standout Myah Taylor, who also had her jersey retired after her high school career ended.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

NBA G League basketball

Raptors 905 (Raptors) 129, Memphis Hustle 118

Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 24 points

Prep boys basketball

Horn Lake 68, Southaven 46

Olive Branch 93, Lewisburg 40

Center Hill 107, Oxford Lafayette 31

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 17 points. Decorian Payton becomes third Mustang to surpass 1,000 career points. 

Saltillo 58, Lake Cormorant 57 (overtime)

Oxford 65, Hernando 50

Tupelo 58, DeSoto Central 54

Prep girls basketball

Horn Lake 46, Southaven 44

Olive Branch 86, Lewisburg 15

Oxford Lafayette 81, Center Hill 33

Saltillo 57, Lake Cormorant 24

Hernando 46, Oxford 35

Hernando: Abbey Harrison, Kendria Merriweather - 10 points each

Prep boys soccer

Olive Branch 2, Hernando 1

Tupelo 3, DeSoto Central 1

Center Hill-Lake Cormorant (canceled, poor field conditions)

Prep girls soccer

Tupelo 1, DeSoto Central 0

Center Hill-Lake Cormorant (canceled, poor field conditions)