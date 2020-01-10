NBA G League basketball
Salt Lake City 125, Memphis Hustle 119
Prep boys basketball
Tupelo at Olive Branch 71, Tupelo 62
Olive Branch: Wes Taylor - 18 points
Horn Lake 67, Hernando 42
Northpoint Christian 69, Marshall Academy 42
Northpoint: Robert Green - 13 points
Center Hill 73, Oxford Lafayette 26
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 19 point
Oxford 79, Southaven 77
DeSoto Central 60, Lewisburg 57
Magnolia Heights 60, Washington School 26
Prep girls basketball
Olive Branch 68, Tupelo 52
Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 32 points
Hernando 59, Horn Lake 42
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 13 points
Northpoint Christian 55, Marshall Academy 27
Northpoint: Brylee Faith Cherry - 14 points
Oxford Lafayette 58, Center Hill 43
Center Hill: Hope Mealer - 24 points
Oxford 51, Southaven 47
DeSoto Central 68, Lewisburg 47
Magnolia Heights 45, Washington School 33
Prep girls soccer
DeSoto Central 3, Olive Branch 2
