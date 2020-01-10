NBA G League basketball

Salt Lake City 125, Memphis Hustle 119

Prep boys basketball

Tupelo at Olive Branch 71, Tupelo 62

Olive Branch: Wes Taylor - 18 points

Horn Lake 67, Hernando 42

Northpoint Christian 69, Marshall Academy 42

Northpoint: Robert Green - 13 points

Center Hill 73, Oxford Lafayette 26

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 19 point

Oxford 79, Southaven 77

DeSoto Central 60, Lewisburg 57

Magnolia Heights 60, Washington School 26

Prep girls basketball

Olive Branch 68, Tupelo 52

Olive Branch: Endya Buford - 32 points

Hernando 59, Horn Lake 42

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 13 points

Northpoint Christian 55, Marshall Academy 27

Northpoint: Brylee Faith Cherry - 14 points

Oxford Lafayette 58, Center Hill 43

Center Hill: Hope Mealer - 24 points

Oxford 51, Southaven 47

DeSoto Central 68, Lewisburg 47

Magnolia Heights 45, Washington School 33

Prep girls soccer

DeSoto Central 3, Olive Branch 2