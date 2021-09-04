DeSoto County football scores:
Northpoint 42, Murray County, KY 7
Lake Cormorant 32, DeSoto Central 15
Olive Branch 21, St. George's 14
Lewisburg 45, Byhalia 14
Columbus 10, Southaven 6
Center Hill 47, Kirby 35
Hernando 49, Cleveland Central 42
Lafayette 38, Horn Lake 7
