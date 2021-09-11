DESOTO COUNTY FOOTBALL SCORES
Center Hill @ Collierville, Center Hill 6, Collierville 47
Briarcrest Christian @ DeSoto Central, Briarcrest Christian 26, DeSoto Central 20
Grenada @ Hernando, Grenada 40, Hernando 22
Horn Lake @ Lake Cormorant, Horn Lake 27, Lake Cormorant 14
Kosciusko @ Lewisburg, Kosciusko 40, Lewisburg 12
Southaven @ Lafayette, Southaven 8, Lafayette 12
Starkville @ Olive Branch, Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7
