Football Scores
File Photo

DESOTO COUNTY FOOTBALL SCORES

Center Hill @ Collierville, Center Hill 6, Collierville 47

Briarcrest Christian @ DeSoto Central, Briarcrest Christian 26, DeSoto Central 20

Grenada @ Hernando, Grenada 40, Hernando 22

Horn Lake @ Lake Cormorant, Horn Lake 27, Lake Cormorant 14

Kosciusko @ Lewisburg, Kosciusko 40, Lewisburg 12

Southaven @ Lafayette, Southaven 8, Lafayette 12

Starkville @ Olive Branch, Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.