Byhalia 20, Lewisburg 10
(Tanner Gillis 39 yard field goal, Jason Hoffman 35 yard TD run for Lewisburg.)
Lafayette 28, Horn Lake 14
(Quarterback Nick Frampton throws two touchdown passes for Horn Lake.)
Olive Branch 42, Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood 7
Center Hill 44, Memphis Southwind 34
DeSoto Central at Germantown, Tenn. (ppd. light failure)
(Game will be played on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.)
Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s 35, Northpoint Christian 13
Hernando 27, Memphis White Station 26
(Zach Wilcke to Kylan Stepter pass completion for winning touchdown on game's final play.)
Senatobia 35, Lake Cormorant 28 (2OT)
Columbus Heritage Academy 42, Magnolia Heights 13
