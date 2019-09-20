Olive Branch 20, Germantown, Tenn. 13
Memphis Whitehaven 17, Southaven 6
Lewisburg 43, Tishomingo County 0
(Jason Hoffman with three touchdowns for Lewisburg, now 2-3.)
Center Hill 21, Byhalia 19
Evangelical Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 38, Northpoint Christian School 0
Magnolia Heights 25, Greenville Washington School 13
(Cliff Young earns 150th career coaching victory.)
(The page is updated as more information is available.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.