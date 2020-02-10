The NBA G League Monday announced that four players from the Western Conference-leading Memphis Hustle have been selected to its Western Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team. Dusty Hannahs, former Grizzlies assignee Josh Jackson, Jarrod Uthoff and Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe make up the quartet that marks the most players selected from any team and one-third of the Western Conference Team.
NBA G League coaches and general managers voted on the top performers from the first half of the season from their respective conferences based on their performance in games played through Jan. 28. Players must have played in 50 percent of the team’s games through that date.
Hannahs, in his third season with Memphis, is currently averaging a team-leading 21.5 points to go with 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent overall, 47.1 percent from three-point range and 90.0 percent from the free throw line. The Arkansas product and Little Rock native currently leads the league in offensive rating (119.1; minimum 10 games played), ranks third in points per 48 minutes (34.0) and is the only player in the G League to rank in the Top 10 for scoring (ninth), three-point percentage (third) and free throw percentage (fourth).
Jackson appeared in 26 games for the Hustle, posting averages of 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from long range. While with the Hustle, Jackson led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks at least four times each. Since being recalled by the Grizzlies on Jan. 27, he has appeared in five games and is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals.
Uthoff is currently averaging 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 48.6 percent overall and knocking down threes at a 35.6 percent clip. He is the only player in the NBA G League who has played in at least 15 games who is averaging at least 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. The Iowa alum has recorded 14 double-doubles on the season and is averaging 16.8 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his last five games.
Watanabe upholds averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 55.1 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from long range and 84.8 percent from the line. Over his last four games played with the Hustle, Watanabe has posted 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting at a 61.1 percent mark, including 52.4 percent from three-point range. The George Washington product has appeared in eight games with the Grizzlies this season, averaging 2.0 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.
The Hustle return to action tomorrow against the Agua Caliente Clippers on the road at 1 p.m. and the game can be streamed at gleague.nba.com. The team makes its return to the Landers Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The complete team is listed as follows:
Western Conference
Dusty Hannahs, Memphis Hustle
Gabe Vincent, Sioux Falls Skyforce
Jarrell Brantley, Salt Lake City Stars
Josh Jackson, Memphis Hustle
Jarrod Uthoff, Memphis Hustle
Gary Payton II, South Bay Lakers
Johnathan Motley, Agua Caliente Clippers
Devontae Cacok, South Bay Lakers
Keldon Johnson, Austin Spurs
Yuta Watanabe, Memphis Hustle
Dakota Mathias, Texas Legends
Justin Wright-Foreman, Salt Lake City Stars
Eastern Conference
PJ Dozier, Windy City Bulls
Tremont Waters, Maine Red Claws
Rayjon Tucker, Wisconsin Herd
BJ Johnson, Lakeland Magic
Marial Shayok, Delaware Blue Coats
Jaylen Adams, Wisconsin Herd
Josh Magette, Lakeland Magic
Brandon Goodwin, College Park Skyhawks
Paul Watson, Raptors 905
Josh Gray, Erie BayHawks
Donta Hall, Grand Rapids Drive
Frank Mason, Wisconsin Herd
