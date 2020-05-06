New Northwest Mississippi Community College women’s volleyball coach Allison Burchyett has released the 2020 schedule for the Lady Rangers, set to start competing in the sport for the first time this fall.
With Itawamba and Pearl River being the only other Mississippi junior colleges offering volleyball, Northwest will face the majority of its competition from out of state. However, Northwest will have eight home matches in Senatobia on its schedule this season.
The Lady Rangers are set to open Aug. 22 against Coastal Alabama East and Pearl River in Poplarville, followed by a tournament with Pensacola State at Foley, Alabama Aug. 28-29.
Northwest will play the Mississippi University for Women (MUW) junior varsity in Columbus on Sept. 1 and then take part in a tournament at Itawamba CC on Sept. 11-12 before opening the home season against Itawamba in Senatobia on Sept. 15, which will be the start of a string of playing five of its next six matches at home.
The MUW junior varsity will come to Senatobia for a return match on Sept. 26, the final appearance in a four-match homestand for Northwest.
The second half of the schedule will have the Lady Rangers play on the road, except for a pair of home matches Oct. 23 against Wallace State, Alabama, and Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
The team’s final home match of its initial season will come Oct. 30 against Lawson State, Alabama before the conference playoff with Itawamba, set for Nov. 7 at a site to be determined.
Burchyett, a long-time successful DeSoto County high school volleyball coach at Southaven and Lewisburg, was named Northwest’s first coach last December after the school announced it would add volleyball among its sports programs.
