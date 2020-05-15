After completing a standout playing career, former Georgia State (GSU) quarterback Dan Ellington joins the GSU staff as an assistant coach, head coach Shawn Elliott announced Friday.
Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach and work with several positions, primarily with the running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.
“Dan Ellington is going to bring everything that he brought to the field as a player to our coaching staff,” Elliott said. “He's very tough, he's got a great love for the game and great knowledge. And he's got an unbelievable personality that people gravitate to, which will help us tremendously in recruiting.
“What a thrill it is for this young man to earn this opportunity,” Elliott continued. “It's not given; he definitely earned it because of what he's done for our University and what he will do in the future. What he did for our football program and everything that he stood for in his two years as a student-athlete was amazing.”
The Panthers' starting quarterback the last two years, Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat who achieved numerous records and milestones. He finished with the highest career completion percentage in GSU history (62.0 percent) while ranking second with 34 touchdowns passes. He ranks third in every other career passing category, including 4,566 yards passing on 401 completions with just 13 interceptions. He also stands fourth on the GSU career rushing list with 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.
As a senior in 2019, he passed for 2,447 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 668 yards and six scores to lead the GSU to seven victories and a bowl berth. He authored one of the signature moments in Georgia State sports history when he led the Panthers to their season-opening 38-30 victory at Tennessee.
Beyond the statistics, Ellington was a tremendous leader who displayed remarkable selflessness and grit in playing the final four games of his senior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
Throughout his time at GSU, Ellington expressed his desire to coach after his playing career ended.
“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” he said. “I really appreciate Coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I'm excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.
“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt Championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it's the goal as a coach.”
A native of Olive Branch, Ellington starred at Center Hill High School and then was an NJCAA All-American at Itawamba (Miss.) Community College before coming to Georgia State.
He earned his degree in education earlier this month.
