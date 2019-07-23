The Dizzy Dean baseball World Series, beset in recent days by at least three consecutive days of rainouts, has finally crowned its champions. The tournaments have been hosted by Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.
In the baseball divisions, Session I winners featured the Hopewell Mustangs (Milton, Georgia), which came away with the seven-year-old championship after a 16-1 victory in the finals over the Oregon Park Sharks (Marietta, Georgia).
The Canton (Georgia) Stingers were the winners of the nine-year-old division with 20-3 win over the Northpoint (Alabama) Nationals.
Madison City (Alabama) Blue got by the Clarksdale Delta Devils 7-5 for the 11-year-old division crown.
The 14-year-old winners came from the Nettleton Storm with 10-8 victory over the Druid Hills (Decatur, Georgia) Red Devils, and the 16-year-old champs were the Grenada Rec All-Stars, a 5-2 winner over the Huffman (Birmingham, Alabama) All-Stars in the finals.
In Session II, East Side Thunder (Marietta, Georgia) won the eight-year-old division with an 8-4 victory over Gardendale (Alabama) Maroon in the finals.
Among Session III baseball championship games played, Forest Hills Elite (Tampa, Florida) was the six-year-old winner with a 9-3 victory over the East Side Thunder (Marietta, Georgia).
The Druid Hills Red Devils (Decatur, Georgia) won the 10-year-old division crown after an 11-0 shutout win over the Limestone (Athens, Alabama) Legends.
The Walker County Miners (Oakman, Alabama) came back after a loss in the first championship round game to eliminate the JPRD (Marrero, Louisiana) West Bank club 5-4 and take home the 12-year-old division title.
And, the 13-year-old championship was won by the Spain Park (Hoover, Alabama) All-Stars, which defeated the Huffman (Alabama) All-Stars 14-0 in the final game.
SPORTS ETC.: New Magnolia Heights School boys’ basketball coach and athletic director Bubba Skelton will be the focus of a Meet and Greet Tuesday, July 23, between 4-6 p.m. at the High School Library in Senatobia. Skelton was previously the head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Northwest Mississippi Community College before leaving the school in February. He replaces Jay Bowen as coach and athletic director at Magnolia Heights.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
