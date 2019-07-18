Mother Nature, or more correctly Tropical Storm Barry, has not been a baseball fan around here the past few days, as the storm washed away three days of action in the Dizzy Dean World Series at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.
The residual rainfall from the former tropical storm turned hurricane briefly before reverting down to a tropical depression pelted the diamonds with raindrops and kept the games from happening.
However, with the lifting of the clouds, action returned to the ball fields Wednesday morning for the teams remaining in the tournaments.
Championships remaining to be decided as of Wednesday afternoon include the 13-year-old division, where five teams remained. Grenada and Spain Park, Alabama were teams still in the winner’s bracket of that division.
The eight-year-old division still had five teams left alive, with Gardendale, Alabama; Canton, and the East Side Thunder (Marietta, Georgia) undefeated in championship bracket.
The six-year-old division had gone through three rounds and still had several teams still alive. The group included the Southaven All-Stars and Hernando All-Stars, both in the loser’s bracket.
The 10-and-12-year-old teams were working through their respective qualifying brackets to determine the teams that would advance to the overall championship bracket in each division. A 10-year-old team from Clarksdale was among the group of teams that were still in action.
NEELY NAMED FOR LADY GATORS: Justin Neely, assistant boys’ basketball coach at Horn Lake, was introduced Monday as the new head basketball coach for girls at Lake Cormorant High School. Neely had worked under Tori Harris in assisting the Eagle boys and had also taught at Senatobia High School, Southaven Middle School and Horn Lake Middle School before his arrival at Lake Cormorant.
JORDAN NAMED SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: DeSoto Central slugging sophomore Blaze Jordan was named the MaxPreps baseball Sophomore Player of the Year. The high school sports service, in an article written by its Kevin Askeland, stated that, “although he has reclassified to the Class of 2020, Jordan was a sophomore during the 2019 season and he helped lead DeSoto Central to a Mississippi Class 6A state championship. Considered one of the top power hitters in the country, Jordan belted 10 home runs this past season.”
Jordan, also named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps, hit .440 this spring, scored 39 runs, drove in 46 more and hit 11 doubles for the back-to-back champion Jaguars.
DeSoto Central finished eighth in the national rankings, six spots better than its preseason ranking of 14th in the nation.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.