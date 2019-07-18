Justin Neely has been named the new head girls’ basketball coach at Lake Cormorant High School, according to a Twitter post from the school on Monday. Neely was at Horn Lake High School and was the Eagles’ assistant boys’ basketball coach under Tori Harris. He has also taught at Senatobia High School, Horn Lake Middle and Southaven Middle schools. Neely (center) is shown with new Lake Cormorant principal Conell Phillips Jr. and athletic director Nick Nester.