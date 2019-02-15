Boys’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district championship - Friday at Horn Lake
Hernando 66, Southaven 63 (Both teams advance to 6A state playoffs. Hernando earns first-round bye.)
MHSAA 6A district consolation - Friday at Horn Lake
Horn Lake 70, DeSoto Central 37 (DeSoto Central eliminated, Horn Lake advances to 6A state playoffs.)
MHSAA 5A district championship - Friday at Northwest Community College
Center Hill 49, Center Hill 48 (Kaeden Laws’ three-point buzzer beater wins championship for Center Hill. Both teams advance, Mustangs get first-round bye. Laws 16, Calvin Temple 15 for Center Hill. D.J. Jeffries 14, Joe Cooper 10 for Olive Branch.)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region semifinals - Friday at Lausanne Collegiate
Northpoint Christian 58, Harding Academy 57 (Northpoint advances to West Region finals Saturday vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy, 8 p.m. at Lausanne.)
MHSAA 5A district consolation - Thursday at Lewisburg
Lake Cormorant 65, Lewisburg 56 (Lewisburg eliminated, Lake Cormorant advances to 5A state playoffs)
Girls’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district championship - Friday at Horn Lake
Hernando 56, Horn Lake 37 (Both teams advance to 6A state playoffs, Hernando gets first round bye.)
MHSAA 6A district consolation - Friday at Horn Lake
Southaven 59, DeSoto Central 38 (DeSoto Central eliminated, Southaven advances to 6A state playoffs.)
MHSAA 5A district championship - Friday at Northwest Community College
Olive Branch 78, Center Hill 32 (Both teams advance to 5A state playoffs, Olive Branch gets first round bye. Endya Buford 29 for Olive Branch, Lauren Leasure led Center Hill with 7.)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region semifinals - Friday at Lausanne Collegiate
Northpoint Christian 50, University School of Jackson, Tenn. 16 (Northpoint advances to region finals vs. Harding Academy on Saturday, 6 p.m. at Lausanne.)
MHSAA 5A district consolation - Thursday at Lewisburg
Lake Cormorant 29, Lewisburg 19 (Lewisburg eliminated, Lake Cormorant advances to 5A state playoffs)
PLAYOFF PAIRINGS ANNOUNCED: In most cases unless otherwise determined, girls first round games are Monday and boys first round contests are Tuesday.
Class 6A Boys
Columbus at Southaven
Horn Lake at Oxford
Class 5A Boys
West Point at Olive Branch
Lake Cormorant at Grenada
Class 6A Girls
South Panola at Horn Lake
Southaven at Columbus
Class 5A Girls
Saltillo at Center Hill
Lake Cormorant at West Point
6A DISTRICT HONORS ANNOUNCED: Coaches in DeSoto County's 6A district announced postseason honors at the conclusion of the district tournament Friday night.
Four players from Southaven were named to the all-district team. They were Jordan Hibbler, Isaiah Brevard, Jaylon Sanders, and JT Chalmers. District champion Hernando had three all-district picks. They were Malik Wallace, Kelly Smith, and Derrell Pickens.
Christian Terrell and Zatyrusious Jones were chosen from Horn Lake and DeSoto Central had Jason Curry as its only all-district choice.
Wallace was named player of the year and Ron Wilson of Southaven named coach of the year.
District champion Hernando earned four all-district selections on the all-district girls' team. They were Nekeyvia McKinzie, Zuri Dunlap and Nichole Wolfe.
DeSoto Central had Janyia Jones and Desiree Williams as its all-district choices and India Jeffries was the lone pick from Southaven. Horn Lake did not submit players for the all-district team.
Dunlap of Hernando was named player of the year and her coach Daniel Forbes was selected as coach of the year.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.