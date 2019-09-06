Volleyball scores
Thursday, Sept. 5
DeSoto Central 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-21, 25-8, 25-14)
DeSoto Central leaders: Maya Newsome (9 kills, 5 aces); Megan Harris (9 digs); Gracie Tacker (20 assists)
Lewisburg 3, Tupelo 1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17)
Lewisburg leaders: Sadie Bridgforth (9 kills); Micah Swift (9 kills); Londyn Bakeris (4 aces, 12 digs); Morgan Lee (16 assists).
Center Hill 3, Southaven 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-20)
Collierville, Tenn. St. George's 3, Northpoint Christian 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-9)
JUCO Football
Northwest 29, Southwest 19
SPORTS ETC.
Georgia State senior quarterback Danterius Ellington, who prepped at Center Hill High School, was named one of the national College Sports Journal FBS Group of Five National Players of the Week after his performance against Tennessee on Aug. 31. Ellington threw for two touchdowns and ran for a fourth-quarter score that helped the Panthers to its first-ever win against a Power 5 opponent.
