Class 6A state finals at Mississippi State University
Clinton 3, Lewisburg 2 (21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11)
Lewisburg: Micah Swift (19 kills, 2 aces); Avery Beth Durdin (17 kills); Londyn Bakeris (25 digs); Erin Latham (22 digs); Morgan Lee (36 assists).
Class 5A state finals at Mississippi State University
Center Hill 3, Long Beach 1 (25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18)
(First state title in school history.)
