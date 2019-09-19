From left, Ella Cress (sophomore), Desirea Smith (senior), Carla Kay Hickam (junior) made up the Northpoint Christian School girls golf team that won its TSSAA Division II West Region tournament on Sept. 19 with a team score of 152. Cress was second overall with an 18-hole score of 75 and Hickam shot a 77 during the meet. Their state tournament is Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, Tennessee.