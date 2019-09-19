Volleyball
Lewisburg 3, DeSoto Central 2 (25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10)
Lewisburg leaders: Avery Beth Durdin (13 kills); Morgan Lee (2 aces, 19 assists); Londyn Bakeris (2 aces, 32 digs). DeSoto Central leaders: Amonie Silas (13 kills); Lauren Fitzgerald (4 aces); Megan Harris (29 digs); Gracie Tacker (45 assists).
Center Hill 3, Lafayette 0
Center Hill now 2-0 in division play.
Collierville, Tenn. 3, Lake Cormorant 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-12)
Lake Cormorant leaders: Isabella Beasley (6 kills, 11 assists); Annah Marshall (1 ace, 9 digs); Angie Gonzalez (1 ace); Alexia Davis (1 ace).
Oxford 3, Southaven 1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18)
Horn Lake vs. Olive Branch
Hernando 3, Northpoint Christian 1 (25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23)
JUCO Football
#3 Northwest Mississippi 19, #8 Copiah-Lincoln 15
Girls’ soccer
Northpoint Christian 4, Memphis Overton 1
Northpoint goal scorers: Kelly Hunt 2, Abby McCoy 1, Melinda Martinez 1.
Girls golf
Northpoint Christian School’s girls golf team competes in the TSSAA State Division II tournament on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 after winning the regional tournament on Sept. 19 with a team score of 152. The state tournament will be played at the WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, Tennessee.
