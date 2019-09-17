Volleyball
Sept. 17
DeSoto Central 3, Southaven 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-15)
DeSoto Central leaders: Kennedy Smith and Amonie Silas (10 kills), Megan Harris (16 digs), Gracie Tacker (33 assists, 4 aces). Lady Jags’ record now 16-5 and DeSoto Central will travel to Lewisburg on Thursday for a district match.
Center Hill 3, Lake Cormorant 0 (25-13, 26-24, 26-24)
Jackson Academy 3, Lewisburg 1 (20-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23)
Lewisburg leaders: Micah Swift (10 kills), Londyn Bakeris (6 aces, 21 digs), Kennedy Simmons (16 assists).
Hernando at Olive Branch
South Panola at Horn Lake
Sept. 16
Tipton-Rosemark, Tenn. Northpoint Christian 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13)
Northpoint Christian leaders: Baylee Avent and Olivia Goodwin (2 kills), Sophie Bauer (2 aces, 2 assists), Cassie Teeter (2 aces, 6 digs), Kayleigh Teeter (6 digs).
SPORTS ETC.: The Northpoint Christian boys’ golf team tied Evangelical Christian School and defeated Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s in meet action Sept. 17.
