Volleyball net
Bob Bakken/DTT

Volleyball

Sept. 17

DeSoto Central 3, Southaven 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-15)

DeSoto Central leaders: Kennedy Smith and Amonie Silas (10 kills), Megan Harris (16 digs), Gracie Tacker (33 assists, 4 aces). Lady Jags’ record now 16-5 and DeSoto Central will travel to Lewisburg on Thursday for a district match.

Center Hill 3, Lake Cormorant 0 (25-13, 26-24, 26-24)

Jackson Academy 3, Lewisburg 1 (20-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23)

Lewisburg leaders: Micah Swift (10 kills), Londyn Bakeris (6 aces, 21 digs), Kennedy Simmons (16 assists).  

Hernando at Olive Branch

South Panola at Horn Lake

Sept. 16

Tipton-Rosemark, Tenn. Northpoint Christian 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13)

Northpoint Christian leaders: Baylee Avent and Olivia Goodwin (2 kills), Sophie Bauer (2 aces, 2 assists), Cassie Teeter (2 aces, 6 digs), Kayleigh Teeter (6 digs).

SPORTS ETC.: The Northpoint Christian boys’ golf team tied Evangelical Christian School and defeated Collierville, Tenn. St. George’s in meet action Sept. 17.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.