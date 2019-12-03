Basketball.

NBA G League basketball

Memphis Hustle 116, Northern Arizona Suns 110

Hustle remain unbeaten at 9-0, ties best-ever start to a season by a G League team. Repeat matchup on Thursday.

Memphis Hustle: Josh Jackson-26 points

Northern Arizona: Jared Harper-31 points

Prep boys’ basketball

Horn Lake 66, Lake Cormorant 53

Horn Lake: Christian Terrell-31 points

Lake Cormorant: Keithean Brooks-21 points

Northpoint Christian 68, Memphis Home Education Association 50

Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland-18 points

Olive Branch 55, Germantown Houston, Tenn. 40

Center Hill 93, Oxford 64

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws-32 points

Germantown, Tenn. 53, Southaven 48

DeSoto Central 69, Senatobia 68 (overtime)

Lewisburg 84, Lewisburg 42

Magnolia Heights 57, Kirk Academy 53

Prep girls’ basketball

Horn Lake 52, Lake Cormorant 26

Horn Lake: Latavia Jones-17 points

Lake Cormorant: Maleesha Liddell-14 points

Northpoint Christian 52, St. Mary’s Episcopal, Tenn. 30

Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones-16 points

Germantown, Tenn. Houston 68, Olive Branch 66

Oxford 47, Center Hill 30

Southaven 65, Germantown, Tenn. 28

Senatobia 59, DeSoto Central 32

Strayhorn 43, Lewisburg 36

Magnolia Heights 39, Kirk Academy 35

Prep boys’ soccer

Horn Lake 2, Strayhorn 1

Prep girls’ soccer

Horn Lake 4, Strayhorn 0