NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 116, Northern Arizona Suns 110
Hustle remain unbeaten at 9-0, ties best-ever start to a season by a G League team. Repeat matchup on Thursday.
Memphis Hustle: Josh Jackson-26 points
Northern Arizona: Jared Harper-31 points
Prep boys’ basketball
Horn Lake 66, Lake Cormorant 53
Horn Lake: Christian Terrell-31 points
Lake Cormorant: Keithean Brooks-21 points
Northpoint Christian 68, Memphis Home Education Association 50
Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland-18 points
Olive Branch 55, Germantown Houston, Tenn. 40
Center Hill 93, Oxford 64
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws-32 points
Germantown, Tenn. 53, Southaven 48
DeSoto Central 69, Senatobia 68 (overtime)
Lewisburg 84, Lewisburg 42
Magnolia Heights 57, Kirk Academy 53
Prep girls’ basketball
Horn Lake 52, Lake Cormorant 26
Horn Lake: Latavia Jones-17 points
Lake Cormorant: Maleesha Liddell-14 points
Northpoint Christian 52, St. Mary’s Episcopal, Tenn. 30
Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones-16 points
Germantown, Tenn. Houston 68, Olive Branch 66
Oxford 47, Center Hill 30
Southaven 65, Germantown, Tenn. 28
Senatobia 59, DeSoto Central 32
Strayhorn 43, Lewisburg 36
Magnolia Heights 39, Kirk Academy 35
Prep boys’ soccer
Horn Lake 2, Strayhorn 1
Prep girls’ soccer
Horn Lake 4, Strayhorn 0
