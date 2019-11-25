NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 119, Maine Red Claws 96
(Hustle at 7-0 are only unbeaten team in the NBA G League)
Prep boys basketball
Memphis Woodale 93, Olive Branch 87
New Site 63, Lewisburg 59
Cleveland Central 84, Lake Cormorant 81 (overtime)
Northpoint Christian 63, DeSoto School, Ark. 18
(Northpoint: Robert Green-13 points)
Prep girls basketball
Olive Branch 76, Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 22
Northpoint Christian 59, DeSoto School, Ark. 17
(Northpoint: Leah Jones-20 points)
