DeSoto County prep football scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Oct 4, 2019 Updated 10 hrs ago

DeSoto Central quarterback Jason Curry throws with protection in the contest against Horn Lake, which defeated the Jaguars by a 14-0 score. Bob Bakken|DTT

Horn Lake's Roderick Daniels (8) gives chase on DeSoto Central signal caller Jason Curry during second half action in the Eagles' 14-0 victory. Bob Bakken|DTT

Hatley quarterback Dylan Denton faces the Northpoint Christian School defense in their contest Friday at Northpoint, won by Hatley 31-27. Bob Bakken|DTT

Two Hatley defenders try to keep Northpoint Christian's Lance Saulsberry out of the end zone, but Saulsberry put the Trojans on the scoreboard during their contest, won by the visiting Tigers 31-27. Bob Bakken|DTT

Center Hill 31, Columbus 8
Horn Lake 14, DeSoto Central 0
Southaven 42, Hernando 24
Lake Cormorant 34, Columbus New Hope 0
Hatley 31, Northpoint Christian 27
Magnolia Heights 31, North Delta 13
Olive Branch 24, Tupelo 14
