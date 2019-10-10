Olive Branch 24, Horn Lake 14
Oxford 51, DeSoto Central 6
First Assembly Christian, Tenn. 47, Northpoint Christian 40
Tupelo 35, Southaven 34
Magnolia Heights 42, Marshall Academy 34
JUCO Football
Northwest Mississippi 54, Coahoma 18
Northwest leaders: Jaquerrious Williams (250 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns)
Oct. 11
Prep football
Lewisburg at Hernando
West Point vs. Lake Cormorant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.