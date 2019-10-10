Olive Branch 24, Horn Lake 14

Oxford 51, DeSoto Central 6

First Assembly Christian, Tenn. 47, Northpoint Christian 40

Tupelo 35, Southaven 34

Magnolia Heights 42, Marshall Academy 34

JUCO Football

Northwest Mississippi 54, Coahoma 18

Northwest leaders: Jaquerrious Williams (250 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns)

Oct. 11

Prep football

Lewisburg at Hernando

West Point vs. Lake Cormorant

