DeSoto County football scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Sep 27, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago

Olive Branch running back Preston Jeffries (1) gets up after being tackled on a running play in the first half of the Quistors' defeat of DeSoto Central. Bob Bakken|DTT

Marquis Fields (30) takes the handoff from DeSoto Central quarterback Jason Curry during first half action between the Jaguars at Olive Branch on Sept. 27. Bob Bakken|DTT

Kicker Shane Lasher adds the extra point for Olive Branch after a first-half touchdown in the Sept. 27 victory over DeSoto Central. Bob Bakken|DTT

Horn Lake 21, Lewisburg 3
Olive Branch 31, DeSoto Central 12
Oxford 45, Southaven 8
Tupelo 42, Hernando 21
Lake Cormorant 24, Center Hill 7
Northpoint Christian 44, Bolton, Tenn. 8
Magnolia Heights 42, Bayou Academy 21
