Horn Lake-Olive Branch football

Laterius "Kado" Carr of Olive Branch (20) covers Horn Lake's Jarnorris Hopson (7) during their 6A division game at Olive Branch on Oct. 10. Olive Branch travels to Southaven on Oct. 17, while Horn Lake hosts Oxford.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Olive Branch at Southaven

Oxford at Horn Lake

Hernando at DeSoto Central

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Columbus at Lake Cormorant

Columbus New Hope at Center Hill

Magnolia Heights at Pillow Academy

Northpoint Christian - idle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.