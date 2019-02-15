Boys’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district championship - Friday at Horn Lake
Hernando 66, Southaven 63 (Both teams advance to 6A state playoffs. Hernando earns first-round bye.)
MHSAA 6A district consolation - Friday at Horn Lake
Horn Lake 70, DeSoto Central 37 (DeSoto Central eliminated, Horn Lake advances to 6A state playoffs.)
MHSAA 5A district championship - Friday at Northwest Community College
Center Hill 49, Center Hill 48 (Kaeden Laws’ three-point buzzer beater wins championship for Center Hill. Both teams advance, Mustangs get first-round bye. Laws 16, Calvin Temple 15 for Center Hill. D.J. Jeffries 14, Joe Cooper 10 for Olive Branch.)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region semifinals - Friday at Lausanne Collegiate
Northpoint Christian 58, Harding Academy 57 (Northpoint advances to West Region finals Saturday vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy, 8 p.m. at Lausanne.)
MHSAA 5A district consolation - Thursday at Lewisburg
Lake Cormorant 65, Lewisburg 56 (Lewisburg eliminated, Lake Cormorant advances to 5A state playoffs)
Girls’ basketball
MHSAA 6A district championship - Friday at Horn Lake
Hernando 56, Horn Lake 37 (Both teams advance to 6A state playoffs, Hernando gets first round bye.)
MHSAA 6A district consolation - Friday at Horn Lake
Southaven 59, DeSoto Central 38 (DeSoto Central eliminated, Southaven advances to 6A state playoffs.)
MHSAA 5A district championship - Friday at Northwest Community College
Olive Branch 78, Center Hill 32 (Both teams advance to 5A state playoffs, Olive Branch gets first round bye. Endya Buford 29 for Olive Branch, Lauren Leasure led Center Hill with 7.)
TSSAA Division II-A West Region semifinals - Friday at Lausanne Collegiate
Northpoint Christian 50, University School of Jackson, Tenn. 16 (Northpoint advances to region finals vs. Harding Academy on Saturday, 6 p.m. at Lausanne.)
MHSAA 5A district consolation - Thursday at Lewisburg
Lake Cormorant 29, Lewisburg 19 (Lewisburg eliminated, Lake Cormorant advances to 5A state playoffs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.