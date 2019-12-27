Basketball.graphic

Thursday, Dec. 26 scores

Prep girls basketball

Olive Branch 69, Starkville 38

Louisville 49, Horn Lake 26 

Friday, Dec. 27

NBA G League basketball

Memphis Hustle 91, Sioux Falls Skyforce 80

Prep boys basketball

Hernando 58, Bayou Academy 41

Horn Lake 61, Grenada 38

Cordova, Tenn. 63, DeSoto Central 49

Columbus 59, Lake Cormorant 55 (overtime)

Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 15 points

Center Hill 48, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 37

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 16 points

Magnolia Heights 56, Westminster Academy 35

Lewisburg 56, Adamsville, Tenn. 43

Lewisburg: Logan Coker - 15 points

Prep girls basketball

Hernando 64, Bayou Academy 22

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 20 points

Olive Branch 75, Louisville 65

New Albany 49, Southaven 48

Northpoint Christian 66, Forrest City, Ark. 35

Northpoint: Izzy Carlson - 15 points.

Magnolia Heights 48, Westminster Academy 31

Central Arkansas Christian 67, Center Hill 46

Starkville 59, Horn Lake 55

Columbus 79, Lewisburg 19