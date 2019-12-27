Thursday, Dec. 26 scores
Prep girls basketball
Olive Branch 69, Starkville 38
Louisville 49, Horn Lake 26
Friday, Dec. 27
NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 91, Sioux Falls Skyforce 80
Prep boys basketball
Hernando 58, Bayou Academy 41
Horn Lake 61, Grenada 38
Cordova, Tenn. 63, DeSoto Central 49
Columbus 59, Lake Cormorant 55 (overtime)
Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 15 points
Center Hill 48, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 37
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 16 points
Magnolia Heights 56, Westminster Academy 35
Lewisburg 56, Adamsville, Tenn. 43
Lewisburg: Logan Coker - 15 points
Prep girls basketball
Hernando 64, Bayou Academy 22
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 20 points
Olive Branch 75, Louisville 65
New Albany 49, Southaven 48
Northpoint Christian 66, Forrest City, Ark. 35
Northpoint: Izzy Carlson - 15 points.
Magnolia Heights 48, Westminster Academy 31
Central Arkansas Christian 67, Center Hill 46
Starkville 59, Horn Lake 55
Columbus 79, Lewisburg 19
