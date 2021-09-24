DeSoto Central Jaguars (2-3) have broke their three-week losing steak after defeating Olive Branch Quistors (2-3) Friday night, 28-7.
Olive Branch hosted the Southaven team at home.
The first district game for both teams saw aggressive defense from Olive Branch and an adaptive offense from DeSoto Central.
DeSoto Central Coach Shelby Ford said his team's performance in the second half was commendable.
"The second half in offense didn't turn it over," said Ford. "We had two turnovers, a big drop pass and a first half that just halted our drive. We did a really good job in the second half. Andrew Musselwhite is just guts back there. So much goes through him. Our run game goes through him, our passing game and our defense as well. He did a great job as always."
Ford said the offensive line gained momentum after halftime.
"Our offensive line started to patch some things up in the second half," Ford said. "Then we started to see the success."
Ford championed the defensive line for playing their tails off.
"We're one and 0," said Ford, who's coached at DeSoto Central for six years. "We haven't been one and 0 in a while, so that's nice."
Ford sees improvements to be made in the team's mental focus.
"There's always room for improvement, we had so many mental mistakes,"said Ford. "The turnovers on offense, a couple drop passes and a couple false starts, are all the mental things we need to work on. We know we're capable, a good football team with a lot of talent."
Olive Branch Coach Justin Jones was filling in for Head Coach Jason Russell. Jones saw the Quistors entertain a slough of yellow flags Friday night.
"We have got to cut out on penalties," said Jones. "After four games we've probably been the most penalized team in Mississippi. Some of which is stuff we've got to control. Some of it has been questionable."
The Quistors' strong defense against Southaven wasn't enough in light of the penalties.
"The defense was good during the first half," Jones added. "If we've got the same execution in the first half and we move the ball like we did without the penalties in offense we'e fine. But, until we do that it's going to continue to put us behind the sticks.
Jones said standouts from the game include senior Tralyn Oliver.
"I thought Tralyn ran the ball well for the second week in a row. He rushed for over 250 last week, I'll look at his numbers for this week. We've got to get him even more," said Jones. "One of our top two, two-headed monster, our tailback, is back out. We had to lean on him heavy. We're trying to make sure we keep him fresh."
In last year's face-off, Olive Branch defeated DeSoto Central 21-20. Olive Branch remains 11-3 all time against DeSoto Central.
Last week against Grenada, DeSoto Central’s Marquis Fields carried 21 times for 152 yards and one touchdown.
DeSoto Central will pay against Horn Lake at home October 1. Olive Branch will battle South Panola on the road October 1 also.
