Organizers and sponsors of the BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Power Association 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament are preparing for this year’s annual tournament, to be held Sept. 17 at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. Attending last year’s tournament were (l to r) University of Mississippi Assistant Provost for Regional Campuses and DeSoto Center Director, Dr. Rick Gregory; BancorpSouth Market President Ritchie Hampton; Tournament Co-Founder Mike Herrington; Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl; Tournament Co-Founder Debra Herrington; Northcentral EPA CEO Kevin Doddridge; and Northwest-DeSoto Center Dean, Dr. Keith Reed.