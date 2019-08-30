Spots are available for the annual BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Power Association 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, which benefits students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Center. The tournament will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch.
The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team and includes greens and cart fees, goodie bags, beverages, breakfast (for the morning flight), lunch and dinner. Participants may choose to start at either 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. There will be first, second and third place prizes, a putting contest, closest to pin and longest drive contests and complimentary range balls prior to tee off.
Breakfast will be provided by Chick-Fil-A, with lunch provided by Lenny’s Sub Shop and dinner provided by Olive Garden. Specialty beers will be provided by A & B Distributing Company. Cash raffle items are sponsored by Kelly Bolton of Bolton and Associates, Merrill Lynch.
In addition to teams, the tournament is also looking for sponsors. All sponsorships are tax deductible.
Gold Sponsors, which are $2,500, will receive two complimentary teams including red tees and mulligans as well as a hole sponsor sign on the course and a sign recognizing sponsorship at the putting contest.
Silver Sponsors, which are $1,500, will receive one complimentary team including red tees and mulligans with a hole sponsor sign on the course and a sign recognizing sponsorship at the putting contest.
Bronze Sponsors, which are $1,000, will receive one complimentary team with recognition as a Hole Sponsor. Individual Hole Sponsorships are $250.
Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors will be recognized with their name on the sponsors’ appreciation board. All sponsors will be recognized on the tournament Facebook page.
For more information, contact Mike and Debra Herrington, tournament founders and directors at 901-831-1134; Jenny Hurt, Institutional Advancement specialist at 662-560-1105 or jhurt@northwestms.edu, or Kacy Dixon, University of Mississippi coordinator of Student Services at 662-231-4988 or kdixon@olemiss.edu.
