The Fellowship of Christian Athletes successfully completed its 17th Annual State Qualifying Golf Scramble under near-perfect weather at Cherokee Valley Golf Club.
With 60 teams competing, the event was supported by 5 title sponsors, 7 corporate sponsors, 48 hole sponsors, 5 drink cart sponsors, 27 goody bag donors and 20 volunteer workers. Gatorade supplemented the beverage inventory. Food service was provided by Tina Tatum’s Coffee Central.
The Big Green Egg drawing was won by Crye-Leike’s Donnie Chambliss. Micah McCou, a senior at DeSoto Central and winner of this year’s Bob Patterson Award, addressed the afternoon round about the plan of salvation.
The top three finishers in gross and net categories qualified for the State Playoff at Mossy Oak in West Point. The top team in Gross was BankPlus with a 55 and in the Net category SouthGroup Insurance No. 1 with a score of 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.