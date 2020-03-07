Center Hill's attempt at a repeat state MHSAA 5A boys' basketball championship was thwarted by the team many considered to be the best boys' basketball team in Mississippi Friday night, March 6.
The Mustangs (25-9) struggled against the Callaway Chargers from the start and fell 78-62 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Callaway claimed its first state championship since 2015, when it claimed a fourth straight title in 5A. Before Friday night, Callaway had won Gold Balls in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, and a Grand Slam championship in 2009. The 2009 championship came when Callaway was a Class 4A school.
The Chargers (25-5) were led by guard Daeshun Ruffin, who scored a game-high 33 points. John Crumley scored 17 and Cuwandric Samuel added 12 in the victory.
For Center Hill, it was Decorian Payton who led their attack with 28 points and Jacquez Hardin added 10 points as the only Mustangs in double figures.
"I was shocked that our other guys didn't do as well in this game," said Center Hill coach Newton Mealer after it was over. "Decorian was ready, he wanted the challenge and knew lots of college coaches were going to be here."
In the contest, Center Hill was 23-for-58 shooting from the floor for 39.7 percent and the Mustangs made only one of 20 three-point tries.
Meanwhile, Callaway was 26-for-59 from the floor for 44.1 percent and was 4-of-15 from long distance for 26.7 percent. The Chargers hit on 75.9 percent of its 29 foul shots.
Center Hill trailed in the championship pretty much from the start except for one brief lead in the first minute of the game. The Mustangs trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime.
The Chargers continued to stretch the lead, taking a 54-36 advantage into the final eight minutes of the game.
The Chargers' biggest lead of the night came in the third quarter at 26 points before Center Hill mounted a late comeback.
"Nobody knows how hard it is to go back-to-back," Mealer said about his team's attempt to repeat. "We got everybody's best shot all season long and we're still here in the state championship game. I couldn't be any more proud of our kids."
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
