Allison Burchyett, long-time DeSoto County high school volleyball coach, first at Southaven High School and the past five years at Lewisburg, has been named the first volleyball coach at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Burchyett has confirmed to the DeSoto Times-Tribune her selection to lead the Rangers program in Senatobia.
Northwest is the third community college in Mississippi to begin competitive volleyball, after Pearl River started this past season. Itawamba became the second school to announce their intentions to begin playing next fall and Northwest will be the third.
"It is exciting to add a new sport that is rapidly growing in our state," Northwest athletic director Brian Oakes said when the school announced the new volleyball program. "The addition of volleyball will give young women an opportunity to continue their education through athletics at Northwest."
Volleyball is to become the 10th athletic program offered at the Senatobia school. The team will play on campus at Howard Coliseum.
The National Junior College Athletic Association reports 320 schools offer volleyball.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
