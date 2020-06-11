DeSoto Central infielder Blaze Jordan Thursday was selected by the Boston Red Sox as the number 89 selection in the Major League Baseball Entry Draft, reduced from 40 rounds to just five rounds this year. Jordan, introduced as a third baseman, was chosen by the Red Sox in the third round. The slot value for the 89th overall pick is $667,900.
Many baseball experts believe Jordan may eventually end up playing first base instead of third.
Jordan, especially known for the power-hitting ability, is the second player from DeSoto Central to be taken in MLB Draft in the past five years, following Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves, who was taken in the supplemental first round of the 2015 draft at pick number 41.
Not quite age 18, Jordan was said to be one of the youngest of high school and college talent available to be drafted. With DeSoto Central, Jordan hit .440 for his career, with 131 hits, 98 RBIs, 33 doubles, 19 home runs, and six triples through four years of varsity baseball.
Blaze won the High School Home Run Derby at last year’s All-Star Game festivities. He is the Gatorade Mississippi baseball player of the year and was part of two DeSoto Central Class 6A back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.
The question now becomes whether Jordan will immediately jump to the pros, as Riley did, or will he follow through on his commitment to play next season for Mississippi State University. Riley also had committed to the Bulldogs but chose to go pro instead of playing college baseball.
Jordan was ranked 90th among Baseball America’s top 500 and 42nd among top young talent as rated by MLB Pipeline. He is a Perfect Game All-American, earning that award early in his senior season before the year was eventually canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Originally the top national prospect for the Class of 2021, Jordan reclassified himself to be eligible for this year’s draft.
He’s been named to 19 all-tournament teams – 18 with the Dulin’s Dodgers that he also plays for, and one while playing with DeSoto Central at the 2019 PG High School Showdown in Hoover, Ala., in April.
