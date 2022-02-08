High school basketball playoffs tipped off in DeSoto County, Monday night at DeSoto Central High School.
In the Region 2 - 6A tournament, the Lady Jags bested Center Hill in overtime, 64-58, and in the boys’ game, Center Hill defeated DeSoto Central 64-49.
Center Hill led the Lady Jags for most of the matchup, going ahead 13-10 after the first quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 45-34 after the third quarter. In the fourth quarter however, the Lady Jags went on a rampage to take the lead for the first time.
DeSoto Central was still ahead as the final seconds were ticking down but the ‘Stangs found a path to the basket to tie it at 55-55 and take it to overtime.
The Lady Jags kept up the energy in overtime and outscored Center Hill, 9-3, to pick up the win, 64-58.
The Lady Jags entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and Center Hill as the No. 3 seed. The Lady Jags will play in the region championship Friday night against Olive Branch or Lewisburg. Center Hill will play Thursday night against Olive Branch or Lewisburg.
In the boys’ game, Center Hill had an explosive start and went ahead 24-11 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a handful of 3-pointers. DeSoto Central outscored the Mustangs in the second but still trailed at halftime, 36-24.
The Jaguars outscored the Mustangs again in the third period, but Center Hill led 49-40 going into the fourth, and were able to close it out, 64-49.
The Mustangs entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and DeSoto Central as the No. 3 seed. The Mustangs will play in the region championship Friday night against Olive Branch or Lewisburg. DeSoto Central will play Thursday night against Olive Branch or Lewisburg.
Day two of the tournament tonight at DeSoto Central. The Olive Branch girls’ and boys’ teams will battle Lewisburg’s teams. The winners of Tuesday’s games will play Friday against Monday’s winners.
