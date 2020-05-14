Liberty University women’s basketball coach Carey Green revealed two games of his team’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule which will make seniors Bridgette Rettstatt, Ashtyn Baker, and Emily Lytle happy. The Lady Flames will play in Rettstatt’s home state at Ohio on Nov. 24 and will visit Baker and Lytle’s stomping grounds (Memphis) on Dec. 6.
Rettstatt hails from Galena, Ohio, approximately a 90-minute drive from Ohio’s campus in Athens. Lytle is from Memphis, while Baker’s hometown of Nesbit is located about 20 miles south of the city center.
Baker prepped at Northpoint Christian School in Southaven, where she helped the Lady Trojans win two TSSAA Division II-A state championships and was named Division II-A Miss Basketball her senior year.
Lytle played high school basketball at Evangelical Christian School and transferred to Liberty from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.
Ohio is coming off a 19-11 season which featured an 11-2 mark at the Convocation Center. Like Liberty, the Bobcats saw their conference tournament halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio had reached the MAC semifinals before the remainder of the tournament was canceled.
The 2018-19 Ohio squad won a program-record 30 games, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Postseason WNIT. The Bobcats have averaged 23 wins per season over the last six years, reaching the 2015 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship and a trio of Postseason WNITs during that span.
Liberty’s first-ever meeting with Ohio will mark the Lady Flames’ first visit to the Buckeye State in 13 years. The Lady Flames went 3-0 to win the National City Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Nov. 23-25, 2007.
Liberty is 4-1 all-time versus MAC opponents, including a 65-53 neutral-site victory over Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 29, 2019, at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic in Coral Gables, Fla.
Memphis posted a 14-17 record in 2019-20, advancing to the American Athletic Conference Championship quarterfinals for the second season in a row.
Liberty will be squaring off against the Tigers on the hardwood for the first time. However, the Lady Flames are familiar with head coach Melissa McFerrin. They went 3-0 versus American during her time as the Eagles’ head coach (2004-08).
The Lady Flames will be seeking their fourth consecutive win in the Volunteer State, a streak which began Dec. 4, 2018, at ETSU.
Liberty is 1-3 all-time against American Athletic Conference opponents, picking up its first win over a conference member this past season. The Lady Flames recorded an 81-66 home triumph over East Carolina on Dec. 3, 2019, at the Vines Center.
