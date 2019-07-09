The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sunday released its weekly fishing report for Arkabutla Lake. Lake elevation at 7 a.m. Sunday was at 228.8 and falling, the Corps reported, and water conditions were considered murky.
White bass were moving from the river and creeks into the main lake points. Jigs and small crankbaits were suggested over sand bars in the channels or over sandy points. Largemouth bass were found 3-7 feet deep on the outer edges of cover in the clearest water available where weed less lures can catch and locate fish.
Most crappie anglers were using spider rigging and/or minnows or pulling crank bait in 7-10 feet of water. Best luck has been in or from the willow near the mouths of major creeks.
Best luck for catfish has been using natural baits on trotlines over newly refolded flats. Fish worms under a bobber when trying for catfish spawning in the rip-rap rocks.
In the outlet channel, jigs and/or minnows are being used for crappie out of the current, like in Elbow Creek or along the rocks. Catfish are found with natural baits near the bottom. White bass have been caught by drifting a 2 jig rig just off the bottom, and for largemouth bass, fish any cover or right on the rocks in the spillway with crankbaits or jig-n-pig.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
