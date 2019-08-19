As of Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 a.m., the Arkabutla Lake elevation was measured as 225.1 and falling in murky water, according to the latest report from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Anglers are finding white bass are moving from the river and creeks to the main lake points. Try fishing with jigs or small crankbaits over sand bars in the channels or over sandy points. Largemouth Bass will be 3-7 feet deep on the outer edges of cover in the clearest water available where weed less lures can catch or locate fish.
Most crappie anglers are spider rigging jigs and/or minnows or pulling crankbaits 10-14 feet deep in 15-18 feet of water at the mouth of creek coves for suspended fish. A very few are catching fish using a single pole with a jig. Best luck has been in or out from the willows in the mouths of major creeks.
Best catches of catfish are reported using natural baits on trotlines over newly re-flooded flats. Fish worms under a bobber when trying for catfish spawning in the rip-rap rocks and over solid bottoms.
In the outlet channel, for crappie, fish jigs and/or minnows out of the current, like in Elbow Creek or along the rocks. Fish for catfish with natural baits near the bottom. Use a float to keep from getting hung on the bottom. Trying for white bass? Drift a 2 jig rig just off the bottom. For largemouth bass, fish any cover or right on the rocks in the spillway with crankbaits or jig-n-pig.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
