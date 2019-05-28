Memorial Day weekend anglers at Arkabutla Lake were finding clearing water conditions and a water level that was falling, according to this week’s fishing report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Lake elevation as a 7 a.m. Sunday morning was at 233.14, according to the Corps.
Crappie are being caught mostly from small boats and kayaks fishing with small jigs and/or minnows in flooded tree areas. Fish are very scattered and holding in 6-8 foot depths. Gum trees and vines are the best to hold fish and a few anglers are trolling at these depths and are finding success.
Large catches of catfish are being reported using natural baits on trotlines over newly reflooded flats.
White bass are still up in the river and creeks where they can taken on jigs or small crankbaits fished over sand bars. Largemouth bass will be found in the clearest water available with spinner bait or buzz bait suggested for use.
In the outlet channel, crappie are being found with jigs and/or minnows out of the current, such as Elbow Creek or along the rocks. Natural bait is taking catfish near the bottom, however it is suggested that a float be used to keep from getting hung on the bottom.
White bass anglers should use a 2 jig rig just off the bottom and for largemouth bass, fish any cover or right on the rocks in the spillway with crank bait or jig-n-pig.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
