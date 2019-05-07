DeSoto County high school softball coaches have named their all-county softball team selections with the end of the regular season.
First team selections are: Sterling James (DeSoto Central), Callie Newman (DeSoto Central), Ellie Jones (Lewisburg), Jaclyn Carter (Hernando), Hannah Randl (DeSoto Central), Rylee Eyster (Hernando), Hailey Lott (Lewisburg), Laila Armstrong (Center Hill), Raegan Stafford (DeSoto Central), and Natalie Gilmore (Lewisburg).
Second team selections are: Madison Burrus (Hernando), Saige Koczka (Southaven), Molly Beth Ferguson (DeSoto Central), Maddie Brower (Lewisburg), Riley Baddley (Lewisburg), Kaitlyn Bednarek (DeSoto Central), Macey Everett (Hernando), Emily Spencer (Center Hill), KeKe O’Bryant (Southaven), and Avery Taylor (Hernando).
Honorable mentions are: Katelyn Moss (Center Hill), Grace Smith (Lake Cormorant), Hannah Connell (Lake Cormorant), Brooke Baker (Hernando), Jasmyn Farrell (Southaven), Kristian Jones (DeSoto Central), Morgan Long (Southaven), Trinity Johns (Olive Branch), Emily Staten (Southaven), Julia Shaw (Hernando), Mikhayla Wright (Horn Lake), Reese Woods (Lake Cormorant), Morgan Langley (DeSoto Central), and Clara Johnston (Olive Branch).
Hernando coach Nikki Whitten was named county Coach of the Year,
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
