Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced this week that he will seek re-election for a third term.
Musselwhite, a Republican, said Wednesday on his social media site that he is proud of the progress the city has made under his administration.
"During the last eight years, I've worked extremely hard for you to make you proud," Musselwhite said. "It's so rewarding for me to report to you that our city is thriving in every way."
Musselwhite was a political newcomer when he defeated Greg Davis in 2013, who was facing embezzlement and fraud charges, and inherited a city that was in turmoil. He was re-elected to a second term in 2017 with 71% of the vote, defeating Tommy Henley and James Weifenback.
"I had never held elected office before and honestly, never had any political aspirations," Musselwhite said. "I sincerely offered myself to you to help our city that was in the midst of some serious problems. You chose me to be your mayor and we quickly moved past those problems and restored our great name."
Under his administration, Southaven has grown into the state's third-largest city with record high real estate values and sales tax revenues, and has seen a number of recent high profile economic development investments including a $26 million, 60,000 square foot Google facility that will eventually employ 350 people, a $46 million Medline medical distribution center that will create 450 new jobs, and completion on an $81 million medical laboratory by Spectra Laboratories, as well as numerous infrastructure and park improvements.
"We have great momentum at this time," Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said he will continue to focus on public safety, operation efficiency, aggressive infrastructure improvement, revitalization, beautification, and recreational enhancements to make the city more economically attractive and an even better place to live.
"It will always be special to my life to know that my vision, disciplines, and actions will pay dividends to our city for many years to come," Musselwhite said. "It's been a tremendous honor for me to serve you for the last eight years. I humbly ask for the opportunity to finish what we've started by officially applying for the job as Mayor of Southaven for another four years."
Musselwhite is the first candidate to file for the position and will run in the April Republican primary. The deadline to file is Feb. 5.
