Mark your calendars, Mississippi, for Jan. 30. Powerball® and Mega Millions® will both be available for purchase in Mississippi on that date.
“Mississippians will no longer have to cross into neighboring states to participate in these drawing-style games,” said Tom Shaheen, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC). “They will soon have the opportunity for a chance to play big jackpot games four times per week, as well as many secondary prizes.”
Accepted into the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) in August, the MLC will be the newest lottery member to sell Powerball® and Mega Millions® once sales commence Jan. 30. Drawings for both games occur twice per week and have had jackpots reaching more than $1 billion. Powerball® drawings occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions® drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The first $80 million of net lottery annual proceeds will go toward infrastructure needs around the state. After that 10-year period, lottery proceed collections up to $80 million will go into the state’s general fund. Any net proceeds over $80 million will be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund pre-K and the classroom supply fund.
The Multi-State Lottery Association is a non-profit, government benefit, voluntary association that is entirely owned and operated by its member lotteries. Each MUSL member lottery offers one or more multi-jurisdictional lottery games administered with the assistance of MUSL. All profits are retained by the individual lotteries and are used to fund projects or purposes approved by their authorizing legislatures.
