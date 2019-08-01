A Hernando pharmacist was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center Tuesday, July 30 on charges of embezzlement of a controlled substance.
Thirty-three-year-old Jerry Vaughn of Hernando surrendered to authorities at the jail after a warrant to filed for his arrest, according to the Mississippi Department of Narcotics.
According to investigators, Vaughn is accused of embezzling about 250 doses of suboxone. The drug is used to treat people dependent on opioids.
Bond was set at $7,500 but Vaughn has since been bonded out.
