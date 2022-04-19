One day I was helping one of my grandsons with a puzzle. I taught him to find the pieces that make up the edge or borders of the puzzle and then to start filling the puzzle in from there.
Reading the Bible is like trying to put a puzzle together. For anyone to start reading the Bible in Daniel, Ezekiel or Revelation often will end in complete frustration for the reader.
If you are new to reading the Bible, start with the book of John in the New Testament. The book of John covers the life, death, resurrection, and ministry of Jesus. Throughout the book of John, Jesus gave His disciples and followers tests that required though, self-reflection and learning.
For instance, Jesus gives the example of a house being built on the solid foundation of a rock and another house built on sand (Matthew 7:24-27). Jesus said, when the waves come crashing down and the wind blows hard, which house stands the test, the house built on the rock or the house built on sand? Applying this test to our lives, one could ask, how do you live your life? Do you live your life according to God’s Word, the Bible or do you live your life according to your feelings which are like the sand on a beach?
The apostle Paul gives another self-exam. “But a man must examine himself, and in so doing he is to eat of the bread and drink of the cup” (1 Corinthians 11:28). Paul writes more about examining oneself.
The apostle Peter helps us understand the purpose of tests and self-exams. “…you have been distressed by various trials so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold is perishable, even through tested by fire, may be found to result in, praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 1:6-7). The tests we face in life strengthen, and always teach us.
One of the problems with Christians is that we examine others to learn their faults but what we should be examining are ourselves. In short, I should not be examining you and you should not be examining me.
Based on what we read in 1 Corinthians 11:28, 1 Peter 1:6-7 and other scriptures, we are to examine ourselves to prove our faith is developing, strengthening, and useful to God and others.
Read Romans chapter twelve. The first verse is a great self-examine statement, “Therefore I urge you, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship.” Are you a living sacrifice?
The part I find difficult are the words “…a living and holy sacrifice…” Life is difficult enough to live but God adds, “…a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God…” We are to be living to please God, to live our lives acceptable to Him not anyone else. We should not live for our ever-changing feelings and moods.
Instead of living life for others, we need to be focused on living our life for God and how we do that is written in the next verse, “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove that which is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2).
When I examine my life with God’s Word, He tells what I am doing right and where I need to change and more importantly, why I need to change.
Conduct a self-exam of your life using Romans chapter twelve. See what you discover about yourself.
