I was halfway into my third mile when I heard the footsteps and heavy breathing of another runner coming up from behind my right side. The closer the runner came to me the faster I ran. I kept my pace up till I reached the final stretch up a small hill. It was there, the other runner passed me.
He finished exactly six seconds ahead of me at the finish line. We spoke after the race and complimented each other – he thanked me for speeding the pace up for him and I thanked him for serving as motivation to keep my pace up (for a while anyway), we both enjoyed a good laugh at our efforts. At the awards, I received my first-place medal (I was the only one in my age group) and listened as the announcer highlighted the final award for runners seventy years and older. Yep, the man that passed me was seventy plus years of age! I was happy for him but very aggravated with myself – I let a seventy-plus year-old pass me!
As he was in prison waiting to be executed by the Roman Emperor, the apostle Paul wrote his last letter to his young protégé, Pastor Timothy. Paul compares the life of a Christian to four different occupations; Teacher, Soldier, Athlete and Farmer (2 Timothy 2:1-10).
The Teacher must teach others, the Soldier must endure hardships, the Athlete must run according to the rules and the Farmer should be the first to receive the harvest.
Christians must teach others by their words and actions. Christians must learn to endure hardships. Christians must run the race of life according to (God’s) rules, and Christians must be faithful to be planting, watering, and bringing in the harvest of people.
Running in races brings me personal satisfaction, the venues are always pleasant, meeting new people is great, the atmosphere is always festive and sometimes I receive a medal, not for “winning” the race, mostly for just crossing the finish line. It is a great way to release stress and always there is great food to eat after the run.
I have many faults and recently these faults and tendencies have had a deleterious impact in my life. Daily, I ask for forgiveness of my sins. Life is difficult, confusing, and beguiling. I earnestly strive to be a Teacher, Soldier, Athlete and Farmer in my daily life. Unfortunately, every race proves the distance is longer, the obstacles are difficult, and I often ask, what have I been teaching?
What does running have to do with the spiritual? Paul wrote, “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only me, but also to all who have loved His appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8).
In running, someone else sets the course and the rules. Runners run the course and must obey the rules. In life, God sets the course and the rules, we run the course He has set for our life and when we cross the finish line (life’s final breath), after our lives have been “poured out”, there is a reward for finishing, no matter your place.
Spiritually, we need to become more like Christ daily. Every day God sends people into our lives to encourage us and in turn, we can help others, we just never know who it is.
Keep running your course in life, and when you cross the finish line, what a celebration there will be!
