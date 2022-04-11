“And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24–25)
“A person will worship something, have no doubt about that. We may think our tribute is paid in secret in the dark recesses of our hearts, but it will come out. That which dominates our imaginations, and our thoughts will determine our lives, and our character. Therefore, it behooves us to be careful what we worship, for what we are worshipping, we are becoming” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Why should a person wake up early on one of their only days off, dress themselves in clothes they do not like to wear, fight with their children to make sure they are dressed, and after nearly having a complete meltdown or two, walk into a church building and pretend everything is wonderful, sit in a pew, thinking about everything that needs to be done at home or at work, and do our best to worship God?
There are many that have asked themselves these types of questions and have concluded that worship is not something that is not as important as other things in their lives and have decided to neglect worship all together. There are some that may not neglect worship all together, but they will attend when it is convenient for them and if they miss worship, it is not that big of a deal to them. Like Ralph Emerson stated, man will worship something. Those that do not worship God, will worship Hollywood stars, sports stars, musicians, etc. Have you ever wondered why we worship, and why should we worship every opportunity we have? Why should we be worried with worship every Sunday?
Of the many reasons we might give to answer the question at hand, the strongest argument for why one should worship may be because it is a command. “God is a spirit, and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24). When Jesus was speaking to the woman at the well (John 4), He referred to the worship that took place in Jerusalem and in Mount Gerizim and there would be a time coming when all would be able to worship the Father acceptably. During the first century, the apostles went everywhere preaching the Word (Acts 8:4), establishing congregations beginning in Jerusalem and then to the uttermost parts of the world (Acts 1:8), and those that were added to the church (Acts 2:47) came together with fellow Christians on the first day of the week for worship (Acts 20:7).
As the Hebrews writer was writing to those that were being persuaded to return to the Old Law, he, by Holy Spirit inspiration, would command those Christians “not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together…” (Hebrews 10:25). We are to follow the pattern of worship given within the New Testament, which means we are to come together each first day of the week, remembering the Lord’s death (1 Cor. 11:26), preaching the Word (Acts 20:7), laying by in store that which we have prospered (1 Cor. 16:2), praying for one another (James 5:16), and singing songs of praise and adoration to God (Eph. 5:19, Col. 3:16; doing so without the use of mechanical instruments). Why do we worship? Because it is commanded.
Under the Old Testament the Israelites were commanded to worship God. The Old Testament Law and system of worship found within the Old Testament are a shadow of the good things that were to come as it looked forward to or pointed to the New Testament and the Covenant made by Christ. The sacrifices under the Old Law could never make one observing it perfect, and although they made the sacrifices continually, it would never be enough to make one perfect. Hebrews 10:1-8 reminds us of the worship under the Old Law, and according to verse three, there was a continual remembrance of sins. The sacrifices made under the Old Law was never intended to “take away” sin and was a shadow of the Sacrifice that would take away sin (verse 5).
In reading Hebrews 10:1-8 there is a need for something more; something that would remove sin, something that God would take pleasure in, but in Hebrews 10:9-18, we read of One that would provide. “Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second. By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all” (Hebrews 10:9–10).
There was One that would be able to take away the sacrifices and ordinances of the Old Law and establish a New Law and a means of redemption. Jesus Christ left heaven to take on the form of a servant, being obedient to the will of the Father, obedient unto death, even the death of the cross (Phil. 2:5-8), being the propitiation for our sins (1 John 4:9-10; John 3:16). Jesus was willing to be our sacrifice, and in so doing was able to establish the New Covenant, removing the keeping of the Old Law (Col. 2:14). Those that obey His will are sanctified, being set apart from the world and are a royal priesthood (1 Peter 2:9-10).
Now that Jesus has offered Himself on our behalf, there is no more need for the continual sacrifices found in the Old Testament, and Jesus has provided one sacrifice for sins for ever (Heb. 10:12). Under the Old Law there was a continual remembrance of sin and atonement for sin was made yearly (Lev. 23:27-28), but now those that have obeyed the Gospel have their sins washed away in baptism (Acts 22:16), and those sins are “remembered no more” (Heb. 10:17).
Worship is not something that should be a burden to anyone but should be seen as a joyous occasion afforded to us by the sacrifice of Jesus (Hebrews 10:19-25). Under the Old Law the only ones allowed to enter the tabernacle would be the high priests (those from the tribe of Levi), but under the Law of Christ, all are able to be added to the church and offer worship to God.
We have the joy of worship because we can be consecrated by a new and living way (Heb. 10:20). We have the joy of worship because we have a High Priest that is over the house of God (Heb. 10:21). We have the joy of worship because we draw near to God with a true heart full of assurance (Heb. 10:22). We have the joy of worship because we have hope (Heb. 10:23). We have the joy of worship because we are a part of God’s family (Heb. 10:24-25), and because we are His family, we should provoke one another to love and good works, exhort one another, and never forsake the opportunity to come together for this purpose.
Why do we worship? Do we worship only because we are commanded to do so? Considering the Sacrifice of Christ, and the opportunity afforded us through His death, how can one not worship God? Let us never forsake the assembly but give all worship to the One that has given us all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.