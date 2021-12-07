“Who Are You?” The superstar rock group The Who made this song famous and many people recognize it as the theme music for the popular television show CSI.
The story, depending on which version you ascribe to, is about Pete Townsend, drunk and sleeping in a doorway is awakened by a policeman who said to him, “You can go sleep at home tonight if you can get up and walk away.” Pete, in a drunken stupor and angry, looks up into the sky and asking the rhetorical question of God, “Who Are You?”
Our identity was stolen in the Garden of Eden. Satan was careful to craft and display the bait no human can resist – the chance to “be like God…” (Genesis 3:5) Using their God given senses of sight, sound, touch, smell and taste, Adam and Eve reached for and ate the forbidden fruit. Adam and Eve made a wrong choice. It is through lust of the eyes, lust of the flesh and pride of life that Adam, Eve, you, me, and everyone else falls prey.
All the temptations we deal with come in one of three ways. Lust of the Eyes (it looks good – appeals to us), Lust of the Flesh (it feels good, satisfies a desire we have) and the Pride of Life (to be better, greater, rise above God). We fall to one or all three of these temptations.
Each person (including the unborn) are made in the image of God. God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our Likeness; and let them rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over the cattle and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them…” (Genesis 1:26-28).
God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our Likeness…” The “Us” is God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit. When God made Adam from the dust of the earth, He formed Adam and then breathed the breath of life into him (Genesis 2:7).
There man was, fully formed and in the hands of God but not yet alive until God breathed life into Adam. When God breathed into Adam – God was not only imparting air into Adam’s lungs, but He also breathed the spirit into Adam and humankind “became a living being” (Genesis 2:7).
Your body is the physical part of you that serves as the dwelling place for your soul and spirit. One day, your body will die but your soul and spirit will live eternally. Your body enables you to relate to the world.
Your soul connects your body and spirit. Your soul is the part that makes you who you are. Your soul is the center of your thinking, feelings, emotions, intellect, and your will. Your soul reveals your personality.
Your spirit is the part of you that relates to God. Your spirit can only be satisfied by God. This is why people seek satisfaction in everything else be it sex, drugs, fame, power, money, a new truck, a new house, nice things, education, attention – whatever. We try to fill our spirit with anything but can only be completed by a relationship with God.
What you do with Jesus will decide where your soul and spirit spend eternity. The question is asked, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord…” (Hebrews 2:3). We cannot escape judgment. Jesus forgives all your sin; it is a promise He made (1 John 1:9).
To ignore and spurn God’s forgiveness through His Son Jesus – is to self-impose an eternity in hell – separated from God and all that is good.
Your identity, stolen long ago but the good news is that cost for the recovery, restoration and redemption of your identity has been redeemed in full, by Jesus God’s Only Son.
Who Are You? You are Body, Soul and Spirit, formed, forged, and fashioned in the image of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.
