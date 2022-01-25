Our culture judge’s people in every way possible. Have you had your Covid shots? You are judged. Have not had your Covid shots? You are judged. Offer your opinion in a public forum as Facebook, Twitter, or another social platform? You are judged. Humans are gifted for judging others.
As Christians, we are to be different. Are we different? Can we be different than our culture?
One Scripture that encourages me to be different is what Jesus said in one of His teaching sessions, “Not everyone who says to Me, Lord, Lord, will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter” (Matthew 7:21).
Translation, not all Christians who go to church, pray, read their Bible, do good things, is a “good” person or gives money to the church will enter Heaven. This verse has always challenged me, to guard myself from the influence of the culture but also do what Jesus wants me to do.
In the same teaching session Jesus said, “Do not judge so that you will not be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you” (Matthew 7:1-2). Jesus did not tell us to not judge, He taught us of how to judge more correctly. This makes me want to be different.
What is the purpose of being a Christian? The apostle Paul wrote, “For you were called to freedom, brethren; only do not turn your freedom into an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another” (Galatians 5:13). Serving others – what a revolutionary thought for our culture!
Serving others does not include judging. What is more, the apostle warns of being judgmental and calls us to remember what we were, “…do you not now that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. Such were some of you…” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
If these past actions do not include you, check out Galatians 5:20-21. As Christians, we need to remember what we once were and what Jesus saved us from. The more we forget what we used to be and what Jesus saved us from the more judgmental we become.
The problem Christians deal with is stated by the apostle Paul in another letter. We read, “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not carry out the desire of the flesh. For the flesh sets its desire against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; for these are in opposition to one another, so that you may not do the things that you please” (Galatians 5:16-17).
I know exactly when I am in the “flesh” (what I want) rather than what the Spirit of God wants to me to be doing. The battle is between the flesh (what I want) and the Spirit of God (what God wants). In this battle, sometimes my flesh wins and sometimes the Spirit of God wins.
Sometimes doing what I want just feels good, feels right, is justifiable. But in my spirit, I know my flesh is wrong, bringing nothing but trouble and temporary pleasure. This is the battle in every Christian life.
I know this to be true because of what another apostle wrote, “If we say that we have no sin, we are deceiving ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:8-9). I need that forgiveness every day and so does every other person.
My sin may not be your sin. Your choices may not be my choices, but in the end, sin is sin. Sin separates us from God. Sin and its consequences is why each one needs Jesus to forgive our sins. Serving others is easy when we allow ourselves to see the other person as we are, a sinner. At the foot of the Cross, we are all equal.
For me, it is easier to live up to what Jesus taught rather than live up to what other Christians or a church teaches. It is easier to ask Jesus to forgive because I know He will forgive.
Unfortunately, Christians and churches are following our culture with harsh judgement and little forgiveness of others. Christians should be going against the flow of our culture not with it. Which way are you moving?
