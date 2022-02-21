This is the first of a three-part series on the issue of suicide.
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.
In 2019, more than 47,500 people died by suicide, which is about one death every 11 minutes.
Suicide affects people of all ages and is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10-34.
The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other sources are tragic. For every person who kills himself or herself, another twenty-five attempts are made. White males are victims more than any other demographic. When one loses hope, the impact is cruel, devastating and eternal.
I know a man who made bad decision. He stole money and when the law finally caught up with him, he spent years in prison. After “paying his debt to society” he was released and tried many times, unsuccessfully, to find a job in the field of technology. Who would hire a thief? Who would trust a thief with valuable resources? No one.
Was he desperate, depressed, angry? “Why did he do that” are a few of the questions I asked. When the man pulled his gun, the officer did what he was trained to do, what he had to do, there was no other choice. The officer shot the man. But the officer did not know what the man knew.
The man pulled a plastic toy gun and aimed it at the officer. The man was a classic example of “suicide by cop” and unfortunately the officer pays the price for the man’s decision to end his life. Suicide always affects others, always. The man was my brother. My family, especially my parents, continue to pay a high price of regret and unanswered questions. I pray you never experience the pain of suicide in your family, the questions are never answered.
Suicide is at times the result of months of planning, at other times it is a split-second decision. It could be circumstances, choices, decisions, stress, a chemical imbalance, anger, unfulfilled expectations, abuse by others or simply the hardships of life, all of these can bring a person to the precipice of suicide. People make eternal choices in the blink of an eye and having a few seconds more, another choice would be made.
When one loses hope, suicide enters the mind so easily. Suicide is a lie, it is a trap set by the enemy of your soul, who makes it look so appealing, it is the perfect wrong answer.
In the Bible, there are a handful of people who lost hope and dealt with the issue of suicide. Judas, one of the original, handpicked disciples, walked with Jesus, was so overcome with guilt, shame, and sorrow for his betrayal of Jesus that he hung himself. (Matthew 27:3-5)
King Saul, the first king of ancient Israel was so insecure, prideful, and unable to live up to the false expectations of others, fearful, believed he was a failure, took his sword and “… fell on it.” (1 Samuel 31:4).
Samson, a judge of ancient Israel, was misled by his selfish desires, prideful and dancing with danger, fell to his passionate desires. Samson died by his own hands in an act of revenge against his enemies (Judges 15:25-30).
Elijah, the great prophet of God, after performing one of the greatest miracles recorded in the Bible was verbally threatened and being physically, emotionally, and spiritually tired, he ran away from his trouble. Elijah running from the threat, hid in a cave and asked God to take his life (1 Kings 19).
The Bible is not silent about suicide. The Bible speaks of life, and life more abundantly! The Ten Commandments instructs us on how to live life, have joy, self-worth, and good family relationships. Jesus, in His Sermon on the Mount speaks to life, purpose, consequences, goals, rewards and more. The Proverbs and other Scripture contain principles useful to form our thoughts, attitudes, and beliefs for the issues of life.
God’s Word is the basis for all life, truth, knowledge, and wisdom. We can learn how to deal with one who loses hope. When one contemplates suicide, we can help, if we are tender and resolute to listen for their cry of desperation.
What is your belief about suicide? Will the person who takes his or her life go to heaven or hell? What Scripture can you recite to support your belief? If you have no Scripture to base your belief, why do you believe what you believe? Could your belief be wrong?
Finally, if someone asks you for answers based in Scripture, could you answer their questions with Scripture? Could you walk with them down the long, winding and often bewildering road without judging or condemning?
God’s Word has the answers, encouragement, and wisdom we need to help the one who has lost hope. God and His Word are about life, forgiveness, mercy, grace, and acceptance.
God’s Word gives us the hope and grace to live beyond suicide and to live with the unanswered questions. Please join me for the next two weeks as we examine suicide and The Bible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.